Mahara defying party decision

    • Kathmandu, 3 October: Krishnabahadur Mahara, who is alleged for rapping one lady staff, had tendered resignation from the post of Speaker following the decision of the Nepal Communist Party Secretariat’s emergency meeting on Tuesday. Mahara had put condition that the resignation will be effective until completion of the investigation. Later, when Deputy Speaker Shiva Kumari Tumbamphe denied receiving the resignation with condition, Mahara, on Wednesday submitted another resignation letter.

    Yet, Mahara has not tendered resignation from the post of the MP. The Party Secretariat meeting had asked him to tender resignation from both the positions, however, Mahara has denied.

    In the meantime, the lady staff, who had alleged Mahara for rapping and beating her, has changed her statement. She has denied to register the cast at the Police Office. It is believed that Mahara is trying to hide the fact and get clean chit.

    However, former prime minister and senior leader in the party, JN Khanal has said that after conducting an investigation on allegations on Mahara, the party had reached to the conclusion to punish him and the party had asked to tender resignation from the post of Speaker and MP as well.

    Khanal said, Mahara should tender resignation from the post of MP also.

