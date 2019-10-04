Kathmandu roads being black-topped, general public doubtful

Kathmandu, 4 October: Aiming upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kathmandu roads are being black-topped overnight.

Earlier, during the visit of Indian PM Narendra Modi also, Kathmandu roads were black-topped overnight.

Immediately after Modi’s visit, potholes were seen at the newly black-topped roads.

Kathmanduites suspect whether this time also low quality black-top is being done in roads, reports Loktantar Online portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service