Mahara may face party action

  • Published on: October 4, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 4 October: The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) may take disciplinary action against Krishnabahadur Mahara who has violated the party’s instruction.

    The party had instructed him to tender resignation from both the posts – speaker and MP – but Mahara has not tendered resignation from the post of the MP.

    According to a member of the Parliament Secretariat of the NCP, Mahara will not be invited at the Parliamentarian Party meeting as Mahara has violated the Party decision.

    The Party is planning to take disciplinary action against Mahara and also start the process to terminate him from the post of the MP, reports Rajdhani daily.

    Peoples’ News Monitoring Service

