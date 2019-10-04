Preparation for Chinese President’s visit

Kathmandu, 4 October: Along with conformation of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Kathmandu visit, beautification works of Kathmandu has been started.

Chinese President Xi is likely to arrive on 14 October and the government, Kathmandu Metropolis, private sectors and Banks, along with one dozen organizations are involved in beautification works.

Big banks are going to construct welcome gates in roads President Xi is passing through.

Cleaning campaign has been organised in routes where Xi is visiting, reports Nepal Samacharpatra daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service