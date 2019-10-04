  • Friday 4th October 2019
People's Review

President Bhandari to offer tika on Dasain occasion on Tuesday

  • Published on: October 4, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 4 October: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is schedule to offer Dasain tika to the VIPs and locals on the tenth day of the Dasain festival on Tuesday.

    According to the President’s office, on Tuesday, President will offer tika to PM, DPM and Ministers, MPs and chiefs of constitutional bodies from 1 to 2 pm on Tuesday.

    Accordingly, from 2.30 to 3.30 pm, Bhandary will offer tika to the general public.

    President’s Office’s No 1 gate will remain opened on Tuesday for tika.

