  • Saturday 5th October 2019
People's Review

Nepal government requests President Xi to visit Nepal first

  • Published on: October 5, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 5 October: The Nepal government has accelerated preparation works to make success Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Nepal visit. Even during the Dasain holidays, the government is busy in preparation works.

    Of late, cabinet meetings are taking place regularly.

    Friday’s cabinet meeting had discussed on agreements to be endorsed during the visit. The meeting discussed on conducting railway and water resources agreements. Nepal is preparing for agreement on physical infrastructure development.

    Bringing Chinese rail to Kathmandu has become a prestige issue for Oli. However, it is not easy to bring Chinese rail to Kathmandu. If the Chinese government will become ready to construct the railway on grant, then only it will be possible. Otherwise, Nepal cannot afford loan to construct the railway.

    Xi’s schedule is to visit Nepal after concluding his India visit. However, Nepal has urged the Chinese side to visit Nepal first, according to the Reporters Nepal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Previous «

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Former King extends Dasain greetings
    Former King extends Dasain greetings
    Mahara can be arrested
    Mahara can be arrested
    Roshani Shahi files case against Mahara
    Roshani Shahi files case against Mahara
    Xi’s visit has high prospect in political, economic and diplomatic area
    Xi’s visit has high prospect in political, economic and diplomatic area
    Wanna go to Japan for job?
    Wanna go to Japan for job?
    National Youth Organisation central committee constitutes
    National Youth Organisation central committee constitutes
    Dr Surendra KC to provide one flat for Mahara
    Dr Surendra KC to provide one flat for Mahara
    Nepal government requests President Xi to visit Nepal first
    Nepal government requests President Xi to visit Nepal first
    Bad News Again
    Bad News Again
    Around 2 million people left Kathmandu
    Around 2 million people left Kathmandu

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology