Nepal government requests President Xi to visit Nepal first

Kathmandu, 5 October: The Nepal government has accelerated preparation works to make success Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Nepal visit. Even during the Dasain holidays, the government is busy in preparation works.

Of late, cabinet meetings are taking place regularly.

Friday’s cabinet meeting had discussed on agreements to be endorsed during the visit. The meeting discussed on conducting railway and water resources agreements. Nepal is preparing for agreement on physical infrastructure development.

Bringing Chinese rail to Kathmandu has become a prestige issue for Oli. However, it is not easy to bring Chinese rail to Kathmandu. If the Chinese government will become ready to construct the railway on grant, then only it will be possible. Otherwise, Nepal cannot afford loan to construct the railway.

Xi’s schedule is to visit Nepal after concluding his India visit. However, Nepal has urged the Chinese side to visit Nepal first, according to the Reporters Nepal.

