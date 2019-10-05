  • Saturday 5th October 2019
People's Review

Dr Surendra KC to provide one flat for Mahara

  • Published on: October 5, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 5 October: Krishnabahadur Mahara has tendered resignation from the Speaker’s post and he has also returned the government facilities provided for him. After his involvement in sexual scandal, Mahara had tendered resignation. Yet, he is staying at the government quarter provided for the Speaker.

    Mahara is learnt to have tried to get a house on rent but nobody is ready to give him house due to his alleged involvement in sex scandal. Meanwhile, political analyst and historian Dr Surendra KC has become ready to provide one flat on rent for Mahara if he was unable to get a house on rent, journalist Jyoti Kiran KC has informed.

    “Still, human values are alive in me”, KC said to Jyoti Kiran, according to Reporters Nepal.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Former King extends Dasain greetings
    Former King extends Dasain greetings
    Mahara can be arrested
    Mahara can be arrested
    Roshani Shahi files case against Mahara
    Roshani Shahi files case against Mahara
    Xi’s visit has high prospect in political, economic and diplomatic area
    Xi’s visit has high prospect in political, economic and diplomatic area
    Wanna go to Japan for job?
    Wanna go to Japan for job?
    National Youth Organisation central committee constitutes
    National Youth Organisation central committee constitutes
    Dr Surendra KC to provide one flat for Mahara
    Dr Surendra KC to provide one flat for Mahara
    Nepal government requests President Xi to visit Nepal first
    Nepal government requests President Xi to visit Nepal first
    Bad News Again
    Bad News Again
    Around 2 million people left Kathmandu
    Around 2 million people left Kathmandu

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology