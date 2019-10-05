Dr Surendra KC to provide one flat for Mahara

Kathmandu, 5 October: Krishnabahadur Mahara has tendered resignation from the Speaker’s post and he has also returned the government facilities provided for him. After his involvement in sexual scandal, Mahara had tendered resignation. Yet, he is staying at the government quarter provided for the Speaker.

Mahara is learnt to have tried to get a house on rent but nobody is ready to give him house due to his alleged involvement in sex scandal. Meanwhile, political analyst and historian Dr Surendra KC has become ready to provide one flat on rent for Mahara if he was unable to get a house on rent, journalist Jyoti Kiran KC has informed.

“Still, human values are alive in me”, KC said to Jyoti Kiran, according to Reporters Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service