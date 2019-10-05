Former King extends Dasain greetings

Kathmandu, 5 October: On the occasion of Vijaya Dashami 2076, former King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev has extended Dasain greetings wishing happiness, peace and prosperity of all the Nepalis in the country and abroad.

In the Dasain greetings, the former King has opined that the system, laws and practices should be aimed at welfare of all and acceptable for all. If tried to move forward by forgetting ancestors’ glory and well established Nepali civilization, it will not be good for anybody else, the former King has stated.

Blaming against each other, shifting responsibility to others, hiding one’s weaknesses and the practice of restriction and discrimination are not good in any form, the former King has opined.

Our only goal should be our nation and prosperity of the entire nation. With the blessing of the God, the nation, instead of suffering from troubles and terrors, should stand as a pillar of wisdom and brotherhood, he has said. Unfortunately, nationalism has become weak; peace and happiness have been lost; the fire of revolt is escalating. Such a situation will not benefit anybody else, he has opined.

Therefore, instead of the act of encounter, suppress and control, there is the need of practicing the process of correction and resolving problems amicably should be out national model, the former King has stated in his Dasain greetings to the Nepalis.

We should understand that Nepal is hours, we are the Nepalis and Nepal has her own characteristics, he has remarked.

May Goddesses Navadurga Bhawani destroy inhuman and selfish behaviours and guide us towards the path of our own Satatan truth, he has said.

The former King’s Dasain greetings was released by Dr Phani Pathak, Press Secretary of the former King on the Fulpati Day, seventh day of the Dasain festival.

People’s News Monitoring Service