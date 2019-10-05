Mahara can be arrested

Kathmandu, 5 October: After registration of case against former speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara by victim Roshani Shahi at the Police Post in Baneshwar, he can be arrested by the Police, according to reports.

Reports state that the Police, after an approval of the Court on Sunday (tomorrow), is planning to arrest Mahara on the charge of rape case.

According to the existing law, if allegation against Mahara will be proved, he may get three years jail term and cash punishment of 30 thousand rupees, reports state.

People’s News Monitoring Service