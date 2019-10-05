Wanna go to Japan for job?

Kathmandu, 5 October: The Japanese embassy here has issued a press release regarding application process for job seekers in Japan. On 30th September, the Japan government had announced details about the “Nursing Care Skills Evaluation Test” and “Nursing Care Japanese Evaluation Test”, which will be conducted by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan. Test details about the “Japan Foundation Test for Basic Japanese” (JFT‐Basic), which will be conducted by Japan Foundation was also became available.

The tests will be held on 27th-29th October, 5th -7th and 12th -14th November, 4th-5th December in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Further details regarding the tests are available on the websites of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan and the Japan Foundation.

Examinees are requested to apply online via below websites:

・Nursing Care Skills Evaluation Test and Nursing Care Japanese Evaluation Test.

（Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan）

https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/newpage_000117702.html

・Japan Foundation Test for Basic Japanese (JFT‐Basic)

（Japan Foundation）

https://www.jpf.go.jp/jft-basic/e/index.html

