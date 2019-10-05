Why Mahara disobey Party instruction?

Kathmandu, 5 October: The then speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara resigned from the post of the Speaker but he has not resigned from the post of the MP. The Nepal Communist Party Secretariat had asked him to tender resignation also from the post of the MP following his involvement in sexual auscultation on a lady staffer Roshani Shahsi.

Mahara is being criticized by NCP leader as he denied to follow the party instruction.

According to sources closed to Mahara, he is still lobbying to save his MP’s position. However, he has already lost his morale and he is not been able to continue as the MP, said NCP leaders.

People’s News Monitoring Service