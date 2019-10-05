  • Saturday 5th October 2019
People's Review

Why Mahara disobey Party instruction?

  • Published on: October 5, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 5 October: The then speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara resigned from the post of the Speaker but he has not resigned from the post of the MP. The Nepal Communist Party Secretariat had asked him to tender resignation also from the post of the MP following his involvement in sexual auscultation on a lady staffer Roshani Shahsi.

    Mahara is being criticized by NCP leader as he denied to follow the party instruction.

    According to sources closed to Mahara, he is still lobbying to save his MP’s position. However, he has already lost his morale and he is not been able to continue as the MP, said NCP leaders.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Why Mahara disobey Party instruction?
    Why Mahara disobey Party instruction?
    Mahara may face party action
    Mahara may face party action
    Human Rights Commission to investigate on Mahara’s case
    Human Rights Commission to investigate on Mahara’s case
    President Bhandari to offer tika on Dasain occasion on Tuesday
    President Bhandari to offer tika on Dasain occasion on Tuesday
    Kathmandu roads being black-topped, general public doubtful
    Kathmandu roads being black-topped, general public doubtful
    Preparation for Chinese President’s visit
    Preparation for Chinese President’s visit
    Mahara-Roshini episode: Roshini couple to go for divorce
    Mahara-Roshini episode: Roshini couple to go for divorce
    Mahara defying party decision
    Mahara defying party decision
    Former King to offer Dasain Tika to general public
    Former King to offer Dasain Tika to general public
    Chinese special team in Kathmandu, TIA closed for two hours
    Chinese special team in Kathmandu, TIA closed for two hours

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology