Kathmandu, 6 October: Since 22 September till Saturday evening, 2.4 million people left Kathmandu to celebrate the Dasain festival with their family, according to the Valley Traffic Police. In the very period, 1 million 46 thousand 741 people have arrived in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, 19 thousand 747 drivers have faced the Police action against violation of Traffic rule, reports Barhakhari Online portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service