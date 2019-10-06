  • Sunday 6th October 2019
Court gives permission to start investigation on Mahara

  Published on: October 6, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 6 October: The Court today gave permission to arrest and start investigation on ex-speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara on the case filed Roshani Shahi on sexual violation.

    However, Mahara is still a MP and there is needed permission of the sitting speaker or acting speaker to arrest him.

    Considering the recent developments, Mahara can be arrested anytime.

    Prachanda, after viewing footage of Mahara’s movement, has asked the Home Minister to start investigation independently.

    People’s news Monitoring Service

