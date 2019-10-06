Mahara under the police custody

Kathmandu, 6 October: Outgoing speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara is under the Police arrest.

After the Kathmandu District Court gave approval for the arrest, the Police has arrested him, according to the Police source.

Mahara is facing the charge of rape case and he had tendered resignation from the post of the speaker following the allegation. He has not tendered resignation from the post of the MP. The Nepal Communist Party, with which Mahara is associated, has stated that it will not recognize Mahara as the MP of the party, reports Desh Sanchar Online Portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service