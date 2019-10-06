  • Sunday 6th October 2019
Prachanda instructs Minister Thapa to take action on Mahara

  • Published on: October 6, 2019

    • Kathmandu 6 October: Co-chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda has instructed Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa to take action against outgoing speaker Krishnabahadur Mahara. Prachanda had called Thapa at his residence today, according to Reporters Nepal Online portal.

    During the meeting between Prachanda and Thapa, the former has instructed to investigate on the charges against Mahara impartially. If Mahara is found responsible on rape case, strong action should be taken against him, Prachanda has instructed.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

