Senior journalist Rajendra Dev Acharya passes away

Kathmandu, 6 October: Senior journalist Rajendra Dev Acharya passed away today while undergoing treatment of liver related disease at the Norvic Hospital

Acharya, 61, was associated with the Nepal Television immediately after its foundation. He retired from the Television as the Deputy General Manager and News Director. Of late, he was working as the news chief of the News 24 Television. He was associated in journalism teaching profession also.

His last rites are going to be performed today at Pashupati Aryaghat, according to reports.

People’s News Monitoring Service