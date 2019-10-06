  • Sunday 6th October 2019
Senior journalist Rajendra Dev Acharya passes away

  • Published on: October 6, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 6 October: Senior journalist Rajendra Dev Acharya passed away today while undergoing treatment of liver related disease at the Norvic Hospital

    Acharya, 61, was associated with the Nepal Television immediately after its foundation. He retired from the Television as the Deputy General Manager and News Director. Of late, he was working as the news chief of the News 24 Television. He was associated in journalism teaching profession also.

    His last rites are going to be performed today at Pashupati Aryaghat, according to reports.

