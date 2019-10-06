Test production of Kulekhani-3 successful

Kathmandu, 6 October: Construction works of the Kulekhani-3 hydropower project has been completed. The Project was delayed by 56 weeks than the set target of completion.

On 5 October, test production was conducted. The Project has said that the test production was successful.

Two units of the Project were operated for test production. One unit produces 7 MB electricity. The project will start regular commercial production after the Dasain festival.

Kulekhani-1 and Kulekhani-2 are also producing electricity in a regular basis, reports Nepal News.

People’s News Monitoring Service