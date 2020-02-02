Agni Foundation supports Teaching Hospital’s PICU and NICU

Kathmandu, 2 February : Agni Foundation, the non-profit organization of Agni Group- the sole authorized distributors of Mahindra vehicles in Nepal- has provided financial and other support to renovate pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of TU Teaching Hospital. It has been contributing to the society with its various social welfare activities. Agni Foundation works to promote the diverse sectors like health, education, sports, disaster recovery management etc. and has also been working in association with government organizations.

After the completion of renovation work of PICU and NICU Pediatrics Department of TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, the renovated pediatric department was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Dharma Kanta Baskota, Vice-Chancellor of Tribhuvan University; Cabinet Shrestha, Managing director of Agni Group and Susan Vaidya Shrestha, Executive director of Agni Group and Founder of Agni Foundation recently.

During the inauguration, Shrestha, Executive director of Agni Group, stated that “NICU plays significant role for preterm infants and for the babies with low birth weight or have a health condition that needs special care. Staying around the clock with a child who is in the PICU for more than a few days can be both physically and emotionally draining. But facilities, Proper care and medication, with positive ambience of the PICU can help ease the family’s stress by leaving parents better able to support their child and plan for when the entire family is home together again. We are always concerned for child’s health and family values. Therefore, we are very happy to support Teaching Hospital for this good cause. Hope Agni Foundation’s small initiation will benefit and facilitate both needy parents and child to take the advantage of NICU and PICU promptly and efficiently.”

While renovating the infrastructure of Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units of Teaching Hospital, Agni Foundation has also constructed a lounge for visitors and parents of admitted child in the name of “Agni Wing”. Foundation has also focused on creating “Breastfeeding station” and “Resting station” for the parents of the admitted child to promote family-centered care by allowing parents especially mothers and caregivers to stay overnight as well. Foundation believes that all hospitalized children have the right to partake in their own treatment and care, and they need a parent at their side. By optimizing parents’ sleep and rest in the hospital, a more positive experience of the hospitalization can be achieved for the entire family.

Caring for a critically ill child is always stressful and difficult. With the inauguration of the Teaching NICU and PICU pediatrics Department, a new hope has been rise for the parents. Hope these units will provide the sick children with the highest level of medical care and physical needs with emotional support, love, and a familiar voice or touch.

People’s News Monitoring Service