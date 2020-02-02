  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
People's Review

American pressure to provide travel document for Tibetans

  • Published on: February 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 February: Americans are giving pressure to the Nepal government authorities to provide travel document for six Tibetans.

    The American Embassy in Kathmandu has put pressure to the Home and Foreign Ministry to provide travel document for some Tibetans, reports Kantipur daily.

    The Embassy has written a letter to the Home Ministry via Foreign Ministry and also Embassy officials have time and again met with the Home ministry officials and put pressure to provide travel document for six Tibetans.

    The Embassy had asked to provide travel document for Cheten Chojom, 19, and other five Tibetans.

    The Home Ministry has denied issuing travel document for them at the refugee status.

    When the Home Ministry denied issuing travel document for the Tibetans, counselor in the Embassy, Michel E Mucey had met Home Ministry officials and put pressure for travel document for six Tibetans for their visit to the US.

