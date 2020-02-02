Bamdev finally becomes Vice-Chair

Kathmandu, 2 February :The Secretariat member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Bam Dev Gautam has finally become Vice-Chairman as the statute amendment proposal and organizational report presented by General Secretary Bishnu Paudel was endorsed by the Central Committee meeting today.

It may be recalled that the party’s Standing Committee meeting on December 22 had endorsed the proposal to elevate Gautam as party Vice-Chairman. The standing committee meeting had endorsed General Secretary Bishnu Paudel’s proposal to amend the party statute to create the position of Vice-chair.

People’s News Monitoring Service