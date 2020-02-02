  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
People's Review

Bamdev finally becomes Vice-Chair

  • Published on: February 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 February :The Secretariat member  of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Bam Dev Gautam has finally become Vice-Chairman as  the statute amendment proposal and organizational report presented by General Secretary Bishnu Paudel was endorsed by the Central Committee  meeting today.

    It may be recalled that the party’s Standing Committee meeting on December 22 had endorsed the proposal to elevate Gautam as party Vice-Chairman. The standing committee meeting had endorsed General Secretary Bishnu Paudel’s proposal to amend the party statute to create the position of Vice-chair.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Bhim Rawal gets responsibility in organization department
    Bhim Rawal gets responsibility in organization department
    China’s ground breaking response to 2019 Novel Coronavirus
    China’s ground breaking response to 2019 Novel Coronavirus
    ‘NAC officials received huge bribe amount from Airbus’
    ‘NAC officials received huge bribe amount from Airbus’
    Ward chair Dhami’s body found in mysterious condition
    Ward chair Dhami’s body found in mysterious condition
    Huge amount of marijuana seized
    Huge amount of marijuana seized
    Leopard terror in Panchkhal
    Leopard terror in Panchkhal
    Rape-accused SSP remanded in custody
    Rape-accused SSP remanded in custody
    Cricket : Nepal maintains its position in World Ranking
    Cricket : Nepal maintains its position in World Ranking
    Maheshwor Neupane appointed Home secretary
    Maheshwor Neupane appointed Home secretary
    Gangamaya to meet UN Resident Coordinator
    Gangamaya to meet UN Resident Coordinator

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology