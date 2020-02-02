  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
People's Review

Bamdev Gautam becomes NCP vice chairman

  • Published on: February 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 February: Nepal Communist Party central committee has unanimously endorsed the proposal for elevating senior leader Bamdev Gautam to the post of party vice chairman.

    The five-day-long CC meeting concluded today has endorsed the proposal for assigning Gautam as the vice chairman of the party by amending the party statute.

    The CC meeting also approved the political document presented by chairmen-duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

    Similarly, a three member task force has been formed to study and suggest the party on the US$ 500 million American grant project MCC under the chair of JN Khanal. Other members in the task force are

    Bhim Rawal and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

