  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
People's Review

Government preparing to airlift Nepali students from Hubei Province

  • Published on: February 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 February: The government is preparing to airlift Nepali students in Hubei Province, massively affected zone from Coronavirus.

    The Nepali Embassy in Beijing has started process to return Nepali students from Hubei Province in China. The government has decided to send a special aircraft to return Nepali students, the Embassy has informed.

    Nepali students are given Sunday morning’s deadline to fill a form to return their homeland.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

