  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
Govt to rescue Nepalis from Huebi

  • Published on: February 2, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 2 February : The government is to rescue Nepalis living and working in Huebi province of China, which has been severely hit by the spread of the Corona virus. Issuing a statement the Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, has urged the Nepalis wishing to return home to apply for the same by filling up a form. The Embassy has also communicated to all the Nepalis through social media platform, wechat. Efforts are on to charter an airplane to airlift the Nepalis and the details would be made public as soon as the work is finalized, reads the statement. The form is available in the website of the Embassy of Nepal, and the Embassy has urged all the Nepalis to fill the form individually.
