Kathmandu, 2 February : India has substantially decreased its aid to Nepal for the fiscal year 2020-21. The budget presented yesterday has reduced Nepal aid budget by 33 percent compared to last fiscal year. India has allocated Rs 12.8 billion for the upcoming fiscal year earlier it was to the tune of Rs 19.2 billion. The latest Indian move, according to financial analysts, Nepal falls into a least priority country and New Delhi has shifted its Nepal paradigm.

People’s News Monitoring Service