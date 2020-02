Kathmandu, 2 February : The ongoing Central Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has unanimously endorsed the political dossier presented by chairman duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. According to partayy spokesperson Narayan Kazi Shrestha, the political dossier was unanimously endorsed after Prachand answered the questions raised by Central Committee Members.

People’s News Monitoring Service