Five killed in road accident

Kathmandu, 2 February : Three people have died and one injured in separate road accidents that took place in Sarlahi. Two people died when a motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Mohan chowk in ward no. 7 of Gaudaita municipality. According to Sarlahi Police Office, Upendra Shah,20, of Malangwa-2 died on the spot while pillion rider Rajendra Yadav,20, of the same locality died during treatment at Malangwa district hospital. Meanwhile, two people died while nine others were injured in two separate road accidents that took place in Chitwan on Saturday night.

