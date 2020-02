Kathmandu, 3 February :The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has hiked the price of cooking gas by Rs 25 and lessened the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene. Accoring to NOC the revised price of petrol is Rs 110 per liter and diesel and kerosene Rs 99 per liter.The new rates will be effective from today’s midnight. However the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel has remains unchanged.

People’s News Monitoring Service