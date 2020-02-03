  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
Corruption case filed against CDO

  • Published on: February 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 February :The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has  filed five separate charge sheets against Khagendra Prasad Rijal, the then Chief District Officer of Dolakha. According to CIAA, the  anti-graft body has accused Rijal of taking bribes of Rs 652,600 from five different service seekers in different periods.

    Having received  complaints of corruption, Ministry of Home Affairs had suspended him from the post for being involved in bribery in  the first week of December. He was arrested by the CIAA team for further investigation on the third week of the same month.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

