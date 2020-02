Kathmandu, 3 February : The Central Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has formed a three-member committee to coordinate and recommend with regard to the US grant scheme MCC. Former Prime Minister and party’s senior leader Jhalanath Khanal has been assigned to lead the committee while Bhim Bahadur Rawal and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will act as his aides.

People’s News Monitoring Service