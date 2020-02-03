Nepal not to accept India released map on Kalapani

Kathmandu, 3 February: The central committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party has concluded on Sunday along with adopting political and organizational documents and issuing 11-point contemporary proposals.

The meeting has rejected India released political map by incorporating Nepali territory Limpiyuadhara, Lipulekh and Kalapani. On 2 November, 2019, India had released a controversial political map by encroaching Nepali territory.

The central committee has stated that in accordance to the historical map, evidences and documents, the party makes clear that these territories and Susta area are indivisible part of Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service