PAC directs govt to recover dues from Ncell

Kathmandu, 3 February :The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the government to recover long-standing capital gains tax (CGT) from Ncell before authorizing the private company to use additional frequency.The PAC has also asked the Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) to take the frequency spectrum, which has been put on hold for past one and half years, to a logical conclusion at the earliest.

People’s News Monitoring Service