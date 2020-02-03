  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
PAC directs govt to recover dues from Ncell

  • Published on: February 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 February :The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC)  has  directed the government to recover long-standing capital gains tax (CGT) from Ncell before authorizing the private company to use additional frequency.The  PAC has  also asked the Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) to take the frequency spectrum, which has been put on hold for past one and half years, to a logical conclusion at the earliest.

