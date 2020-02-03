Patan High Court seeks all documents on Lalita Niwas land scam

Kathmandu, 3 February : Patan High Court has sought all documents and decisions made by the government in connection with Lalita Niwas land scam. Hearing on a case against the decision of District Court, the bench of Chief Judge Nahakul Subedi and Judge Guna Raj Dhungel ordered to present all documents and decisions made by the government. It has also solicited an amicus curiae from High Court Bar Association. The Court has asked to furnish all decisions and documents relating to the land sale ranging from the interim government led by Krishna Prasad Bhattari to Babu Ram Bhattari which also includes the Cabinet decision of Madhav Kumar Nepal.

