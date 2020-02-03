Ruling party’s MP demands Minister Banskota’s resignation

Kathmandu, 3 February : The ruling Nepal Communist Party’s parliamentarian Sudan Kirati has demanded the resignation of Minister for Information Technology and Communication Gokul Baskota. Objecting to Baskota’s recent statement regarding the controversial MCC grant of the US, he sought his resignation at a meeting of mini parliament – International Relations, on Sunday. Kirati, while referring to Baskota’s recent remarks at a weekly press briefing asked other MPs to seek resignation of Minister Baskota stating that it was against the spirit of the country’s sovereignty.

People’s News Monitoring Service