  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
People's Review

Ruling party’s MP demands Minister Banskota’s resignation

  • Published on: February 3, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 3 February : The ruling Nepal Communist Party’s parliamentarian Sudan Kirati has demanded the resignation of Minister for Information Technology and Communication Gokul Baskota. Objecting to Baskota’s recent statement regarding the controversial  MCC grant of the US, he sought his resignation at a meeting of mini parliament – International Relations, on Sunday.  Kirati, while referring to Baskota’s recent remarks at a weekly press briefing asked  other MPs to seek resignation of Minister Baskota  stating that it was against the spirit of the country’s sovereignty.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

