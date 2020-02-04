Bhim Rawal gets responsibility in organization department

  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
  • Published on: February 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 February: Bhim Rawal has got space in the Nepal Communist Party’s organization department headed by Bamdev Gautam.

    Rawal, known to be a strong critic of the establishment faction in the party, who was the elected vice chairman in the then UML earlier to the merger with the Maoist Center, was remained without responsibility for a long time, has become the member in the organization committee.

    In the nomination of ten members in the party organization department, Rawal, in-charge of the Far Western Province of the party, has also been included.

    Other members nominated in the organization department are: Bhim Acharya, Shankar Pokhrel, Prithivi Subba Gurung, Matrika Prasad Yadav, Sattyanarayan Mandal, Khagaraj Bhatta, Sudan Rai, Jagprasad Sharma and Rekha Sharma.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

