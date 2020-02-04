  • Tuesday 4th February 2020
People's Review

Cricket : Nepal maintains its position in World Ranking

  • Published on: February 4, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 4 February : Nepal has maintained its erstwhile position in the Twenty-20 world ranking by the International Cricket Council (ICC). In the new ranking revealed by the ICC , Nepal remains in the 12th position in T20 rankings. This is the same from last year.Nepal has so far attained up to the 11th position. Pakistan leads the ranking followed by Australia and England in the second and third position. India remains in the fourth and South Africa in the fifth position.In the T20 batting ranking, Nepal’s Paras Khadka lost two points to go down to the 62nd position. He was in the 60th position in the previous ranking. Likewise, in bowling, Nepal’s leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is in the 85th position, also a two point below from the 83rd last year.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Bhim Rawal gets responsibility in organization department
    Bhim Rawal gets responsibility in organization department
    China’s ground breaking response to 2019 Novel Coronavirus
    China’s ground breaking response to 2019 Novel Coronavirus
    ‘NAC officials received huge bribe amount from Airbus’
    ‘NAC officials received huge bribe amount from Airbus’
    Ward chair Dhami’s body found in mysterious condition
    Ward chair Dhami’s body found in mysterious condition
    Huge amount of marijuana seized
    Huge amount of marijuana seized
    Leopard terror in Panchkhal
    Leopard terror in Panchkhal
    Rape-accused SSP remanded in custody
    Rape-accused SSP remanded in custody
    Cricket : Nepal maintains its position in World Ranking
    Cricket : Nepal maintains its position in World Ranking
    Maheshwor Neupane appointed Home secretary
    Maheshwor Neupane appointed Home secretary
    Gangamaya to meet UN Resident Coordinator
    Gangamaya to meet UN Resident Coordinator

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology