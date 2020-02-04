Cricket : Nepal maintains its position in World Ranking

Kathmandu, 4 February : Nepal has maintained its erstwhile position in the Twenty-20 world ranking by the International Cricket Council (ICC). In the new ranking revealed by the ICC , Nepal remains in the 12th position in T20 rankings. This is the same from last year.Nepal has so far attained up to the 11th position. Pakistan leads the ranking followed by Australia and England in the second and third position. India remains in the fourth and South Africa in the fifth position.In the T20 batting ranking, Nepal’s Paras Khadka lost two points to go down to the 62nd position. He was in the 60th position in the previous ranking. Likewise, in bowling, Nepal’s leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is in the 85th position, also a two point below from the 83rd last year.

People’s News Monitoring Service