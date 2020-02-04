Huge amount of marijuana seized

Kathmandu, 4 February : Six persons have been arrested with 55 kilogrammes of marijuana. The District Police Office, Sindhuli, arrested them with the banned narcotics. According District Police Office , police made them public with the contraband. Those arrested are Santosh Syangtang, 18, Akash Bal, 18, Ankit Moktan, 24, Saroj Syangtang , 24, of Hariharpurgadhi rural municipality of Sindhuli and Tilakdhoj Muktan, 35, of Marin rural municipality of Sindhuli and Shrawan Kumar Waiba, 24, of Bagmati municipality of Sarlahi district. The police had received a tip-off that the marijuana was being smuggled out of the district after being produced in the district.

People’s News Monitoring Service