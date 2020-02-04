Leopard terror in Panchkhal

Kathmandu, 4 February :A leopard has attacked and injured as many as 20 people from Jaisidihi and Ganeshsthan in Panchkhal municipality-6. The wild beast bounced on two persons, one from Jaisidihi and another from Ganeshsthan, since Sunday. The rampaging leopard attacked Arjun Shrestha, 30, of Jaisidihi today while he was working at paddy field, shared ward chairperson Ramsharan Dulal. Likewise, the leopard attacked a woman and others at paddy field in the same village on Monday, he informed. Leopard has caused injury to the people on their back and other parts.

People’s News Monitoring Service