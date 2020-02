Kathmandu, 4 February: The government has assigned Maheshwor Neupane as the Home secretary. The Home secretary’s post had remained vacant after Prem Kumar Rai took retirement effective from last Sunday.

Earlier, Neupane was the secretary at the Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority.

Suresh Adhikari, chief secretary of the Province No 1 has been transferred at CIAA.

People’s News Monitoring Service