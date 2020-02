Kathmandu, 4 February : According to media reports, joint investigations by anti-graft bodies of France and Britain have showed that Airbus bribed Nepal Airlines Corporation officials while procuring narrow-body planes in 2015. The investigations showed the airplane manufacturer sent 340,000 euro (around Rs 40 million) to Nepal in two installments in 2014 and 2015 for selling the airplanes.

