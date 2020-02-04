PM Oli to undergo second kidney transplant operation soon

Kathmandu, 4 February: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said today that he is undergoing second kidney transplant operation soon.

PM Oli informed it while inviting some journalists this evening at his official residence in Baluatar.

He, however, didn’t disclose that where he is going to undergo operation.

“I will fulfill the responsibility of running the government for the rest of the three years after undergoing kidney transplant treatment,” Oli said.

People’ News Monitoring Service