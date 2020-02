Kathmandu, 4 February : Rape accused Senior Superintendent of Police, Shaurav Rana, who has been working at the Federal Police Unit, Dharan, has been remanded five more days in custody. According to media reports, the District Court Sunsari sent Rana, who surrendered himself before Sunsari Police, five days more in the custody. He was sent to the custody for investigation.

People’s News Monitoring Service