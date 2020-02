Kathmandu, 4 February : Ward chair of Panchadeval Binayak municipality-2 in Achham, Padam Bahadur Dhami, has been found dead. His body was retrieved in a cowshed this morning. The death of Dhami of around 40 years is deemed suspicious, local police said. Police preliminary investigations suggest that it was a murder as the body was found covered in blood. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

