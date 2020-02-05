Agni Foundation supports Teaching Hospital’s PICU and NICU!

By Our Reporter

Agni Foundation has provided financial and other support to renovate Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of TU Teaching Hospital.

After the completion of renovation work of PICU and NICU Pediatrics Department of TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, the renovated pediatric department was jointly inaugurated by Dr. Dharma Kanta Baskota, Vice-Chancellor, Tribhuvan University; Cabinet Shrestha, Managing Director, Agni Group and Mrs. Susan Vaidya Shrestha, Executive Director, Agni Group and Founder of Agni Foundation amidst a function organised on 30 January.

While inaugurating the event, Mrs. Susan Vaidya Shrestha said, “NICU plays significant role for preterm infants and for the babies with low birth weight or have a health condition that needs special care. Staying around the clock with a child who is in the PICU for more than a few days can be both physically and emotionally draining. But facilities, proper care and medication with positive ambience of the PICU can help ease the family’s stress by leaving parents better able to support their child and plan for when the entire family is home together again”.

“We are always concerned for child’s health and family values. Therefore, we are very happy to support Teaching Hospital for this good cause. Hope Agni Foundation’s small initiation will benefit and facilitate both needy parents and child to take the advantage of NICU and PICU promptly and efficiently.”

Prof. Dr. Laxman Shrestha, Head, Department of Pediatrics, TU Teaching Hospital, said, “Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is a specialized unit created for sick and premature newborns while a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), is an area within a hospital specializing in the care of critically ill infants, children, and teenagers. Newly inaugurated NICU and PICU will ensure the babies who need intensive care with a proper NICU facilities, better support for parents (especially mothers). We have qualified staffs and equipment that will support both child and parents and reassure intensive level of monitoring, therapy, and/or nursing care to the needy child throughout the NICU and PICU stay”.

While renovating the infrastructure of Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units of Teaching Hospital, Agni Foundation has also constructed a lounge for visitors and parents of admitted child in the name of “Agni Wing”. Foundation has also focused on creating “Breastfeeding Station” and “Resting Station” for the parents of the admitted child to promote family-centered care by allowing parents especially mothers and caregivers to stay overnight as well.

Foundation believes that all hospitalized children have the right to partake in their own treatment and care, and they need a parent at their side. By optimizing parents’ sleep and rest in the hospital, a more positive experience of the hospitalization can be achieved for the entire family.

Caring for a critically ill child is always stressful and difficult. With the inauguration of the Teaching NICU and PICU pediatrics Department, a new hope has been rise for the parents. Hope these units will provide the sick children with the highest level of medical care and physical needs with emotional support, love, and a familiar voice or touch.