Kathmandu, 5 February: The Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed case against above 100 people on the charge of being involved in Lalita Niwas land scam at the High Court today.

They are former Deputy Prime Minister Bijay Kumar Gachchadar, former ministers Dambar Shrestha, former CIAA Chief Commissioner Dip Basnyat, Chandra Dev Joshi, among others.

People’s News Monitoring Service