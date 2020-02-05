Deurali-Janata Pharma turns 29, DPM Pokhrel assures of lowering custom duty

By Our Reporter

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Ishwor Pokharel has asserted that the government had highly prioritized the development and promotion of industrial sector.

Addressing the 29th anniversary of the Deurali-Janata Pharmaceutical Company here Thursday, DPM reiterated, “The government has emphasized establishing industries to advance the economic agenda of the country and ensure happiness to the people.”

The government was also working towards establishing industrial area in all States, DPM Pokharel said, commending that Deurali-Janata was establishing itself as a robust industry. He suggested the pharmaceutical company to produce more quality drugs. He further advised the company to conduct researches on medicines and spoke of the need to raise awareness among the public about health and wellbeing. Furthermore, he pledged that the government was serious about lowering the custom duty in the raw materials needed to manufacture medicines.

Similarly, Director General at the Department of Drug Administration Narayan Dhakal shared that of the total consumption, the medicines produced in Nepal had catered to the need by 45 per cent.

Praising the company for heightening image of Tokha municipality, the municipality mayor Prakash Adhikari recognised industry sector as having an important role in making the country prosperous.

The company Executive Director Hari Bhakta Sharma shared that their hard work, dedication and discipline for the company has paid off. He urged the government to prioritise establishment of industries.”In order to lead pharmaceutical industry towards self sustenance with quality medicines at affordable prices and to expand market share in domestic and international arena, the Deurali-Janta was established 29 years ago to protect and improve the precious treasure of the Human Being. The company has always kept ‘quality’ in its top most priority, ” he stated.