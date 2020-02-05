  • Wednesday 5th February 2020
Fourteen Nepalis stranded in Changa of China

  Published on: February 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 February: The Kimathnka transit point in the northern belt of Sankhuwasabha district has been closed. China has shut the transit point after the spread of corona virus in China.Fourteen Nepalis who had gone to Changa on the other side of Nepal-China border in search of work have been stranded there following the closure of the border, Bhotkhola rural municipality chair Temba Bhote is quoted as saying. Bhote said 12 among the stranded Nepalis in Changa are from Sankhuwasabha while two are from Mikwakhola rural municipality of Taplejung.He added that discussions are being held in the District Administration Office at Khandbari for their early repatriation .
