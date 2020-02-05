High demand on Kumari Bank’s debenture

By Our Reporter

High demand has been witnessed on debentures issued by Kumari Bank for the general public. General public have applied for 1.3 million unit of debenture worth 1 billion 300 million rupees.

The Bank had issued 1.2 million unit debenture worth 1 billion 200 million rupees for the general public, whereas, application for above one hundred thousand unit of debenture was received by the Bank. The Bank has already sold 1.8 million unit of debenture to different organizations.

ICRA Nepal, a rating agency in the country, has given ICRA NP BBB Plus rating to the Kumati Bank Debenture 2086, which is considered as better than the average financial performance.

Nepal Rastra Bank, central bank of the country has given a directive to the commercial banks for compulsorily issuing 25 percent of debenture on the ratio of the total paid up capital. The Bank, following the central bank’s directives, had issued 3 billion rupees worth debentures in December last year.