I will remain the Prime Minister for the next three years : Oli

  • Published on: February 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 February : Prime Minister  Khadga Oli has said he is soon getting a kidney transplant.
    Talking to editors on contemporary issues on Tuesday evening, he said he has opted for kidney transplant as it is a better option than regular dialysis. “You may ask why transplant. This is to become stronger and run the government for three years,” he stated.
    He assured that he will remain the Prime Minister for the next three years. “There will be no changes in the government. It will work under my leadership,” mainstream media have reported today. 
