Journalist Durganath Sharma passes away

Kathmandu, 5 February: Senior journalist and noted radio and TV anchor Durganath Sharma, 72, died at 12 noon today.

He was undergoing treatment at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center in the TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj.

Of late, he was suffering from urinal infection and kidney related diseases.

Sharma, a seasoned journalist, had a long experience in print, radio and TV journalism. Sharma was the prime pillar in founding of the Nepal Television. Later, he became the general manager of the NTV.

Sharma, born in Barote, Fikkal, Ilam, is the younger brother of noted literate Dr Taranath Sharma.

Sharma is survived by his wife and two sons.

People’s News Monitoring Service