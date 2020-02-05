Kashmir Solidarity Day observed, right to self determination to the people of J&K stressed

Kathmandu, 5 February : On the occasion of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan Embassy organized a talk programme on “Jammu Kashmir Dispute : Past and Present”. The day is observed every year on February 5, in Pakistan and by Pakistanis all over the world to express their solidarity with the people of Jammu Kashmir in their struggle for the right of self determination. The programme was attended by around forty writers, media men and analysts, as well as representatives of human rights organizations. Messages of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pakistan on Kashmir Solidarity day were read out. One minute silence was observed to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

In his message, President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan will continue to raise the issue of Jammu Kashmir at every available forum. He added that India’s illegal actions of August 5 have further strengthened the bond between the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people. Expressing Pakistan’s unshakable solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that “Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people have realized their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions”.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that “the international community must do more to support the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in this time of trial and tribulation”.

Speaking at the Talk Programme, Ambassador Mazhar Javed recollected the genesis of the dispute and the adoption of UN Security Council resolutions giving the people of Jammu and Kashmir their right to self determination. He also recounted the recent events following the revocation of Article 370 by India. He said that the peace and stability in the region would remain elusive till the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme concluded with an elaborate Question-Answer session in which several journalists and analysts asked questions about the history, human rights dimension and the future of the disputed territory, to which the Ambassador responded.